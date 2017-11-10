Suspect enters plea for Kansas triple homicide

NEWTON, Kan. (AP) — A man charged with killing three people in Kansas has pleaded not guilty.

The plea was entered Thursday for 36-year-old Jereme Nelson during a Harvey County Court hearing.

He is facing one count of capital murder and three counts of first-degree murder.

Nelson is one of two people accused of killing 33-year-old Travis Street, 37-year-old Angela Graevs, and 52-year-old Richard Prouty at a rural home in Harvey County in October 2016. An 18-month-old child was found unharmed.

The other suspect, 32-year-old Myrta Rangel, is charged in federal court with providing Nelson with the weapon that prosecutors say was used in the killings.

Nelson’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 12.

Nelson and Rangel fled to Mexico after the deaths but were extradited back to Kansas in January.