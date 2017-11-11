Kan. teen benefits from new law after naked pictures found on iPad

RENO COUNTY — A Kansas teen charged with sexual exploitation of a child was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday, but entered a plea to a misdemeanor charge instead.

Jeremiah Nelson, 18, South Hutchinson, was charged with possession of a picture on his iPad that depicted naked children between the age 12 and 16. According testimony, the crime occurred on July 24 when someone notified the South Hutchinson Police Department.

The charge is a level five felony with a maximum sentence of over 11 years in prison if convicted.

Reno County District Attorney Keith Schroeder said the defense asked for an agreement for Nelson to enter a plea for attempted sexual exploitation of a child.

A detective reminded Schroeder of a new Kansas law that went into effect on July 1, 2016. It allows an 18-year-old to enter a plea to a Class B misdemeanor for the charge. If he were 19, Nelson would not be eligible.

Nelson entered a plea to a charge of unlawful possession of sexual depictions of a child 12 to 16 years of age. He was sentenced to six months but then granted one year of probation by Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen.

Had the picture been of a 12-year-old and Nelson was 19 he could be looking at a Jessica’s Law sentence of 25 years to life, according to Schroeder.

“Because he was 18 and the child was older than 12, it allows for the misdemeanor charge. The law involves sexting activities of teens. Nelson received a real break because of the 2016 law passed by the Legislature, said Schroeder.