Kansas Senate leader suggests Supreme Court helps Democrats

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The leader of the Kansas Senate says the state Supreme Court timed a recent decision on school finance to help Democrats elect a governor.

Republican Susan Wagle on Friday denounced the court’s October ruling that found the state’s school funding formula is unconstitutional. The justices ordered the Legislature to show how it plans to respond by April 30.

Wagle says the justices want to elect a Democratic governor in order to have more Democrats appointed to the court.

Wagle also says Kansas is headed toward a constitutional crisis over education funding. She suggested considering an amendment to the Kansas Constitution to remove a requirement that the Legislature provide “suitable” provision for school funding.

A court spokeswoman said justices don’t comment on pending cases.