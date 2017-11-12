Police: Kansas armed robbery suspect wore purple ear buds

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and searching for the suspect.

Just before 2p.m. Saturday officers responded to an armed robbery call at Payless Shoe Source in the 2100 block of north Amidon in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson in a media release.

A 19year-old employee told officers an unknown suspect entered the store, and indicated he had a gun. Money was given to the suspect who fled the store in a dark green 1990’s model 4-door car.

There were no injuries reported. The suspect is described as a 40-year-old black male, 6-foot-3, 250lbs, muscular build, wearing a brown coat, blue jeans, black stocking cap, brown shoes, sunglasses, and purple ear buds in his ears.

If anyone has any information on this case please call Wichita Police.