Police: Kansas armed robbery suspect wore purple ear buds

1 Comment

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and searching for the suspect.

Just before 2p.m. Saturday officers responded to an armed robbery call at Payless Shoe Source in the 2100 block of north Amidon in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson in a media release.

A 19year-old employee told officers an unknown suspect entered the store, and indicated he had a gun.  Money was given to the suspect who fled the store in a dark green 1990’s model 4-door car.

There were no injuries reported.  The suspect is described as a 40-year-old black male, 6-foot-3, 250lbs, muscular build, wearing a brown coat, blue jeans, black stocking cap, brown shoes, sunglasses, and purple ear buds in his ears.

If anyone has any information on this case please call Wichita Police.

  • ksumom22

    Should I ever feel the need to rob a business, I’m pretty sure a PayLess shoe store would NOT be on the top of the list. As a matter of fact, I’m certain it wouldn’t even be on the list. Do shoe stores even have cash in the store? If they do, can it be more than $100. Is a felony conviction worth a $100? Or was it the little black strappy pumps he was after?