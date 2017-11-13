Final Vote Totals are In

The Geary County Commission sitting as the Board of Canvassers on Monday reviewed the votes from last week’s general election for city commission, city council, and school board races plus the bond issue question for a new Junction City High School.

The school question passed 1,887 to 1,479 votes, meaning the State of Kansas will pay 47% of the cost of a new high school. The remainder of the funding will come from federal heavy impact aid money to be received by Geary USD 475.

A total of 3,488 ballots were cast in all races combined, resulting in a voter turnout of 21.81%.

In the Junction City Commission race three were elected including Tim Brown as the top vote getter with 1,663 votes followed by Jeff Underhill with 1,345 and Nicholas Allbritton with 1,025.

In the USD 475 Board of Education race for a four-year term three were elected including Sarah Talley as the top vote getter with 1,978 votes followed by Rina D. Neal with 1,738 and David S. Walker with 1,498. In the race for a two-year unexpired term on the USD 475 Board of Education LaDonna Junghans was elected with 1,728 votes.

In the Milford City Council where two were elected Mike Overbay received 45 votes and Joey King 40 votes.

In the race for mayor in Grandview Plaza Rick Geike finished with 65 votes as the top vote getter.

The Board of Canvassers reviewed the provisional ballots from the election, but there were no changes in the outcome of any race or question, only in vote totals.