JC Post

Junction City's Online News Hub

Geary County Monday Booking Photos

by 4 Comments

All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Courtesy Photos.

Amber Colon ( Photo unavailable ), Outside warrant, Arrested 11/10

 

This information is not criminal history. All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. JC Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint to admin@salinapost.com

  • JC Resident

    Does it ever stop?

    • jcresident89

      Nope, it’s just human nature.

      • JC Resident

        If they had jobs and had to work there would be no time for criminal activity?

  • Marcus

    11 out of 25 is 44%. I wonder why, when they make 16% of the population