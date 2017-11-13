Police investigate burglary at 2 Kansas churches

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two church burglaries.

Sometime between 9a.m. November 6 and November 11, suspects took a Verdin Adagio 240-watt amp and wireless microphone transmitter worth an estimated $3,050 from Sacred Heart Cathedral, 118, North 9th Street in Salina according to Police Captain Paul Forrester.

In addition, between November 9 and early November 10, someone forced or left open a door at Grand Avenue United Methodist Church, 304 West Grand Avenue in Salina, and took $1900.00 worth of audio equipment, according to Forrester.

The Staff reported a laptop, powermixer, guitar, several wired and wireless microphones and a cassette player missing.