Police: Kan. man in critical condition after stabbed by his brother

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated stabbing.

Just after 2a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to report of a stabbing at a home in the 2700 Block of South Hillside in Wichita, according to officer Paul Cruz. A 24-year-old victim told police a 25-year-old suspect, the man’s brother, stabbed him in the chest.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition, according to Cruz.

Police did not make an arrest or release the name of the victim as the investigation continues.