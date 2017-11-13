Shirtless man caught breaking into Kansas business

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for burglary.

Just after 10a.m. Sunday, deputies were dispatched to Smoky Valley Concrete, Inc., 1700 West State Street in Salina after a passerby reported seeing a shirtless man with a crowbar attempting to break into the building, according to Saline County Sheriff’s Capt. Jim Hughes/

Upon arrival, deputies located a suspect identified as 27-year-old Zachariah Behling, inside the business.

Behling allegedly used the crowbar to break a window to gain access to the building. Once inside, he used a hammer to damage a fishing boat and a company vehicle. Deputies say he also stole a pair of gloves and a key.

He was booked into the Saline County Jail for burglary, criminal damage to property and theft. Behling has previous convictions on drug charges in Riley County, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.