Kansas woman sentenced for felony Medicaid fraud

OLATHE – A Kansas woman has been ordered to repay more than $6,000 to the Kansas Medicaid program after being found guilty of Medicaid fraud, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Constance L. Ferreira, 61, pleaded guilty in August to one felony count of making a false claim to the Medicaid program. Johnson County District Court Judge Timothy P. McCarthy last week ordered Ferreira to repay $6,460.14 to the Kansas Medicaid Program.

Judge McCarthy also sentenced her to 12 months of probation with an underlying sentence of nine months in the Kansas Department of Corrections. Convictions such as this one may also result in a period during which the defendant is prohibited from being paid wages through a government health care program.

Ferreira was a personal care attendant to a disabled Medicaid eligible beneficiary. An investigation revealed that Ferreira billed Medicaid for services she claimed she provided to him in the home while he was in the hospital or in rehabilitation 89 times for a total of 760 hours. The crimes occurred between January 2012 and January 2016.