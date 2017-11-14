New Pediatrician Coming to GCH

A new face will soon grace the pediatrics clinic at Geary Community Hospital. Dr. Tessa Bandhan, Pediatrician, will join the practice Monday, November 20. The Trinidad and Tobago-native recently made the move to Kansas to begin a new chapter of her career as a pediatrician. “I am looking forward to building a life and putting some roots down where I can see myself long-term,” she said.

Dr. Bandhan grew up in Trinidad where she attended high school and medical school. During medical school she found that she enjoyed pediatrics and decided to pursue the specialty for her career. “It’s sad to see the kids sick… they can’t fake it when they feel bad,” she said. “But when they get excited when they start to feel better, it makes you feel good.”

Physician training differs from the U.S. when it comes to preparing to practice in a specialty, so she decided to seek out a residency in Florida at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. In 2015 she returned home and opened a private practice in January of 2016, but she knew she wanted to come back to the U.S. and start her life. She visited a couple of locations throughout the country, but decided Junction City was the best place for her.

“They (Geary County residents) were so nice,” she said. “No one else compares.” During her visit to Geary Community Hospital she was impressed with the forward-thinking view of the hospital as well as the community.

“I’m easy-going,” said Dr. Bandhan of her practice style. “I don’t want anyone to be afraid to see me because my background is a little different. In the end it’s all about making the kids feel better.”