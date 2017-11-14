Sheriff: 3 Kan. drug suspects used fake names during traffic stop

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after a traffic stop.

Just before 8:30 November 10, a deputy pulled over a 1988 Ford F-150 in the 1900 block of South Ohio in Salina for not having a license plate, according to Saline County Sheriff’s Capt. Jim Hughes.

There were three people in the vehicle and all gave fake names, including the driver who did not have identification.

Through an investigation, the deputy determined that the driver of the vehicle was 40-year-old Kenneth Hazlett, of Plainville. Hazlett had an active Salina Municipal Court warrant.

One of the passengers was identified as 32-year-old Eligus Ricketts, who also had warrants in Saline Co. and Barton County. The deputy also found a bag that tested positive for methamphetamine and a syringe on Ricketts.

Deputies arrested Ricketts and Hazlett and they remain in the Saline County Jail.