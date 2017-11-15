Abilene Business Helps Highland Cemetery

An Abilene business, Peterson Monuments & Design Inc., has come to the aid of Highland Cemetery in Junction City.

Vandals recently overturned and damaged some tombstones in the cemetery. Linn Peterson said some of the monuments that were tipped over were large, “weighed 2,500 – 3,000 pounds and needed special equipment and expertise.”

Peterson stated they considered themselves a long-time partner with the Junction City community. “We were able to go over the other day and set some of them up.” Peterson Monuments were happy to help. “Ironically it was on Veteran’s Day, and one of the first ones we put up was for a veteran that had passed away back in the 30’s, and he was a master sergeant. It just kind of seemed right to, being able to take care

of it at that time.”

Junction City police responded to the cemetery following the discovery of the overturned headstones to begin their investigation into the case. No arrests have been reported.