Grandview Plaza Police Report Arrest

The Grandview Plaza Police Department has reported the arrest of Jennifer Daymude on two outstanding Geary County District Court warrants that were issued in July of 2016.

Police reported that numerous tips had been received from the public that Daymude was still in the Grandview Plaza area and was evading arrest. An officer went to an address in Grandview Plaza for a parking complaint. While approaching the residence the officer observed Daymude inside the residence and she was arrested without incident.

Police said the arrest occurred at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.