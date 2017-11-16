Advanced Call Center Technologies Ramping Up

Advanced Call Center Technologies in Junction City cut the ribbon Thursday morning at their 2031 South Spring Valley Road location, signifying their reopening to the community.

ACT is a business process outsourcing company. In Junction City they provide inbound customer service for companies around the world in the financial services and telecommunication sectors. Executive Vice President for Sales Hunter Croft, said effectively immediately they hope to add approximately 200 jobs at the Junction City facility over the coming months, bringing them to more than 500 total jobs here at the end of the hiring process. “It’s a great opportunity for folks to come in and be a customer service advocate, but also we need leadership in the supervisor and manager ranks as well as potentially trainers and quality analysts.”

Community members toured the facility Thursday and attended the ribbon cutting.

Advanced Call Center Technologies has been in Junction City for about four years.