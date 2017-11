SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — A 55-year-old man has pleaded guilty to killing a Shawnee woman in her apartment last year.

The Kansas City Star reports Gregory Paul Wright II pleaded guilty Thursday to premeditated first-degree murder in the death of 44-year-old Monica Lee.

The victim was found dead in May 2016 inside her apartment.

Wright stole Lee’s car and fled. He was arrested in Virginia about a month after the murder.

Wright will be sentenced Jan. 10.