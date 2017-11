The Junction City Family YMCA annual auction Thursday evening at Brown Auction Service produced approximately $35,000 in revenue.

YMCA Director Ted Hayden provided that estimate, noting that is about the same as in past years. “And I felt real good about that. Things are tight in Junction City so it was a real good auction, I was very pleased with it.”

This was the 43rd year for the annual auction which serves as a big fundraiser for the Family YMCA.