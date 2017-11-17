Diana Gauntt named Geary County 4-H outstanding lifetime volunteer

A Kansas 4-H outstanding lifetime volunteer award was presented.

“It is my pleasure to announce that one of our very own Geary County 4-H volunteers has been selected as the Kansas 4-H outstanding lifetime volunteer,” said Extension Agent Ginger Kopfer. “This year’s recipient is Diana Gauntt.”

Gaunt has been volunteering for 4-H since her daughter joined in 1988.

“I like working with kids,” Gauntt said. “I work with kids from all over the state. I took 15 kids to Indianapolis a month ago for a rabbit contest and things. They did great. It’s just working with kids that’s the big reason.”

Only one outstanding lifetime volunteer aware is presented each year.