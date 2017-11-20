Junction City-Geary County United Way looks to raise $140,000

The Junction City/Geary County United Way is off to a fast start as they try to reach their current fundraising goal of $140,000.



Executive director Nicole Mahder, who was a guest Monday morning on JC Now, says they’re already 60% of the way there.

“It’s off of donations only,” Mahder said. “They’ll also do a raffle for a few gift baskets. This year they brought in over $2,000.”

If you would like to help out, Mahder says there are plenty of ways organizations and employees can make a difference.

“If your employment offers payroll deduction you can have it set to automatically come out of your paycheck. Even if it’s five dollars every two weeks that goes to the organizations or goes to your community. I believe $30 provides 12 hours of hands-on, face-to-face counseling .”

The United Way helps fund a number of local organizations.