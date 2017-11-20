Kansas man sentenced for selling cocaine from his restaurant

WICHITA, KAN. – A former Wichita restaurant owner was sentenced Monday to 108 months in federal prison for drug trafficking, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

Gerald Beasley, 62, Wichita, Kan., the former owner of Tiara’s Place, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

In his plea, Gerald Beasley admitted he stored cocaine and other narcotics in a residence in the 2400 block of North Piatt Street in Wichita. He met with buyers both at the residence and the restaurant at 1339 N. Hillside. He carried a High Standard derringer handgun to protect himself during drug transactions.

In his plea agreement, Gerald Beasley agreed to forfeit his home in Andover, his restaurant, a number of real estate properties, more than $75,000 in cash and bank accounts with a value of more than $75,000, as well as other assets.

In exchange for his guilty plea, the United States dismissed 20 additional counts against Mr. Beasley, including drug offenses, bank fraud, program fraud, money laundering, and firearm offenses.

Co-defendants include:

Antoine Beasley, 38, Wichita, who was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison.

Gerald Wilson, 46, Wichita, Kan., was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison.

Larry Reed, 59, who was sentenced to two years in federal prison.

Carlos Beasley, 43, Wichita, Kan., who was sentenced to two years on supervised probation.

Helen Beasley, 59, Wichita, who was sentenced to two years on supervised probation.

Terry Beasley, 64, Wichita, Kan., who is set for sentencing Jan. 10.

Herbert Jones, 55, Wichita, Kan., who is set for sentencing Jan. 8.

Stephen Smallwood, 69, Wichita, Kan., who is set for sentencing Dec. 6.

Brandon Smith, 46, Wichita, Kan., who is set for sentencing Dec. 6.