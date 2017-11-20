JC Post

Manhattan – Ogden schools upgrades could cost more than $100 million

by 10 Comments

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Consultants say it would cost more than $100 million to address crowding in Manhattan-Ogden schools.

The Manhattan Mercury reports consultant Clint Hibbs told the Manhattan-Ogden school board this week that nine of the school district’s buildings are over capacity. The firm’s baseline plan could cost the district $121 million.

The study’s top priorities include a new elementary school, expanding the middle school buildings to include sixth-grade, and upgrades at both Manhattan High School campuses.

The plan also includes centralizing early childhood learning, improving safety at school buildings, and upgrading administration buildings.

Board member Dave Colburn said security measures are his top priority. He said nine of the buildings have inadequate storm shelters, seven schools have inadequate or no entrance security measures and six schools have either unsecured or mobile classrooms.
  • jcresident89

    I wonder if they are going to whine incessantly about it like they did about the new school here in JC

    • HeadlessHorseman

      Overcrowding was hardly a concern here. We are losing high school students left and right.

      • taxed2death

        Unfortunately I believe the high school students whom reside on Fort Riley have a choice if they want to attend high school in Manhattan or Junction City. Someone correct me if I have been given false information.

    • Ed Smith

      I find the concerns, articulated by a wide variety of
      citizens, regarding specific issues about the 475 district’s plan for the new
      high school being characterized as whining to be cheap shot. The process of
      asking those questions, several times over, was due to the complete absence of
      response beyond the “no increase to the mil” mantra the pro new school
      activists adhered to. I hope their “pledge” to responsibly manage this project
      (and practice fiduciary control of expenses) pans out. However, past
      performance and the lack of clarity of the campaign leave for small faith in
      that outcome. That and what Delmar and HeadlessHorseman said.

    • taxed2death

      Are you one of those who didn’t vote ?

  • roadglide

    LOL just keep throwing money at it and still fall behind other nations when it comes to testing and graduation

  • delmar

    So Manhattan can build a new school and do major expansions on nine more schools for less than 100 million. We need more than that to build one school, and we all know it’s going to cost even more. We’ve been had.

    • taxed2death

      Manhattan is twice the size plus of Junction City and their tax base is even more.

      • dirtybeaver

        Delmar you should know by now that Junction City has a strong case of little brother syndrome when it comes to Manhattan. Some of them wanted this new school just so they could say they have a better school. Fiscal responsibility was at the very back of their minds. We will get an overpriced school with shoddy construction and you will like it!

      • delmar

        So how does that factor into Manhattan being able to do so much more with their money?