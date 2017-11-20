Manhattan – Ogden schools upgrades could cost more than $100 million

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Consultants say it would cost more than $100 million to address crowding in Manhattan-Ogden schools.

The Manhattan Mercury reports consultant Clint Hibbs told the Manhattan-Ogden school board this week that nine of the school district’s buildings are over capacity. The firm’s baseline plan could cost the district $121 million.

The study’s top priorities include a new elementary school, expanding the middle school buildings to include sixth-grade, and upgrades at both Manhattan High School campuses.

The plan also includes centralizing early childhood learning, improving safety at school buildings, and upgrading administration buildings.

Board member Dave Colburn said security measures are his top priority. He said nine of the buildings have inadequate storm shelters, seven schools have inadequate or no entrance security measures and six schools have either unsecured or mobile classrooms.