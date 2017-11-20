NW Kan. sex offender sentenced for sex crimes involving teens

WICHITA– A Kansas man was sentenced Monday to 25 years in federal prison for producing child pornography, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said.

Brett Nolan Cico, 32, St. Francis, Kan., pleaded guilty as charged to three counts of producing child pornography and three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor while registered as a sex offender. Two of the victims were 14 years old and the other victim was 15 years old.

Beall commended the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart for their work on the case.