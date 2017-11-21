Grandview Plaza Police Chief Will not Face Criminal Charges

Grandview Plaza Police Chief Shawn Peirano, who was arrested last month following a disturbance at his home, will not face criminal charges.

Geary County Sheriff Tony Wolf said in a news release Tuesday that an investigation concluded that Shawn Peirano acted in defense of another person. Peirano was arrested Oct. 22 after a report of a disturbance involving Peirano and a person living with him that was not his spouse or any other immediate family member.

A special prosecutor reviewed the case and asked the sheriff’s department to conduct an investigation. Wolf says that investigation determined Peirano didn’t commit a crime. According to a detailed affidavit provided to the Special Prosecutor in the case, Morris County Attorney Laura Allen, by the Sheriff’s Office, “it was concluded that all actions taken by Mr. Peirano were done in defense of another person.”

According to the news release, formal charges for Domestic Battery and Criminal Restraint were never filed, and at this time, formal charges will not be filed against Peirano. An administrative review has been ordered to determine if Geary County Sheriff’s Office policies or procedures were violated during the initial investigation of this matter.