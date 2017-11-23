Community Servants Inc. hosted their fourth annual community thanksgiving breakfast Thursday morning at the 12th Street Community Center in Junction City.

One of the coordinators Sheena Hall noted attendance was up from a year ago. “It was wonderful. We had a good turnout.” Hall noted many people talked and visited. “So some spirits were lifted and we got our job done.”

Food items ranging from pancakes, fresh fruits, biscuits, bacon, sausage, grits and donuts were provided by sponsoring businesses for this event.

Hall stated the volunteers “just have a heart to give. If they don’t have families, or veterans, or people that are home by themselves we want them to come and get full, and get a smile and a happy Thanksgiving. Sometimes that’s all that makes a difference.”

Hall noted there were 57 volunteers signed up for the event.

Community Servants Inc. hosted a similar community Thanksgiving breakfast at the Community Center in Grandview Plaza on Thursday.