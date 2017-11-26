Accident Claims Life of Manhattan Man

The Kansas Highway Patrol has reported that a 30-year old Manhattan man, Spencer H. Clark, was the fatality victim in an accident that occurred Friday evening.

According to KHP Clark was driving a Honda S2000 convertible westbound on Anderson Avenue in Manhattan when the vehicle went into a skid, crossing all lanes of traffic. The vehicle then exited the roadway to the south, hit a tree and came to rest on its top next to a residence.

The accident was reported at 10:09 p.m. Friday night in the 1800 block of Anderson Avenue.