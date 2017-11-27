Sheriff’s Department Planning New Digital Ticketing System in the Future

The Geary County Sheriff’s Department will be putting in a new digital ticketing system in the future.

Sheriff Tony Wolf noted there is a bar code stripe on the back side of driver’s licenses now. “We’ll be able to slide the driver’s license through a reader and it will populate the citation, it will print it out, we’re moving toward that with this new software.

Wolf also reported that some of the department’s vehicles now have mobile data terminals. On those computers in the cars Deputies can do just about everything in their cars in the field that they can do at their desk in the office, resulting in time savings.