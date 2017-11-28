GCH Update

The marketing director of Geary Community Hospital, Nikki Davies, reported to the Hospital Board of Trustees Tuesday that a local health needs assessment being done in the community will wrap up in the next couple of weeks.

The assessment will identify healthcare needs. Davies noted more information will be available on that assessment about the first of the year.

—

Hospital board members were also informed that new veterans and active duty soldier parking spots at the hospital are being used by patrons.

There are three located in front of the hospital building and three on the back side.

—

The Board learned the Geary Community Healthcare Foundation sponsored Holiday Glitz will be Saturday, Dec. 9. The event will help raise funds to support of Children’s Mercy Pediatric Clinics, which are being built on the lower level of Geary Community Hospital.