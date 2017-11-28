Geary Community Hospital to Recognize State Representative Lonnie Clark for His Support of Health Care in Kansas

Geary Community Hospital is hosting an event Thursday at 3 p.m. to formally thank State Representative Lonnie Clark, Junction City, for his support of health care issues during the 2017 Kansas legislative session. This event will be held in the Martha K. Hoover Women’s Health Center Conference Room at the hospital.

During the 2017 legislative session, Clark support health care in Kansas and in the local community. He voted in support of every high-priority health care issue and improvements that were addressed this year. Those legislative issues included KanCare Reform. Medicaid expansion and the reversal of the 2016 medicaid provider cuts.

“We want Representative Clark to know how much we as leaders and partners in health care appreciate his support. “said Dr. Joseph Stratton, CEO of Geary Community Hospital. “He has done a super job in representing our interests at GCH!”