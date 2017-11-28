Jury Trial for Joseph Craig Continued

The Geary County District Court jury trial for Joseph ‘DoDa’ Craig, Junction City, has been continued until January 29th.

Craig is charged in the January 26th, 2016 shooting death of David Phillips, 24, Manhattan, at an 827 West 12th Street Apartment C location in Junction City. A check with the county attorney revealed Craig faces multiple counts ranging from 1st Degree Murder or in the alternative Felony murder, to Aggravated Robbery, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Conspiracy to Commit 1st Degree Murder.

Testimony during an earlier preliminary hearing in the case revealed that Phillips had been shot in the head three times.

Two weeks have been scheduled for the jury trial beginning January 29th.

The trial had been scheduled to initially begin this week but was continued at the request of the defense.