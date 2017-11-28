Kansas hunter hospitalized after rattlesnake bite

GRAY COUNTY — A man is recovering in the hospital following a rattlesnake bite Monday in Gray County.

The man was bitten while hunting pheasant and quail in tall grass in southern Gray County, according to the sheriff’s department.

The victim called 911 and EMS transported him to the hospital in Dodge City. Another first responder drove the victim’s pickup and dogs to the hospital.

A hospital spokesperson and the sheriff’s department did not have details on the man’s condition early Monday.

The sheriff’s department did issue a reminder to use caution when working or enjoying the outdoors and beware that even though it is at the end of November, venomous snakes are out and do pose a severe threat.