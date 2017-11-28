Kansas woman charged in alleged dump truck theft

RENO COUNTY— A Kansas woman arrested in connection with theft of a 1997 Ford single-axle dump truck, a 22-foot trailer and a Case skid-steer from an APAC-Shears facility on West First Street in Hutchinson and trying to sell them was back in court Monday.

Ashley Miles, 31, is charged with felony theft and criminal damage to property. In court, she denied any involvement.

An employee of the company reported the theft. Miles and Jason Crabbs, 37, are suspected of taking the items with a total value of $46,000. They apparently tried to sell them to in Sedgwick County but the buyer became suspicious and called law enforcement.

Police say the duo crashed the truck through a fence when they were stealing it, causing front-end damage.

Miles was arrested in Sedgwick County and she remains jailed on a $19,500 bond. Crabbs ran from the scene and police have not found him. He has 15 previous convictions for burglary, forgery, identity theft, aggravated assault and more.