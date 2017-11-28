Sales Tax Report

October sales tax revenues for Geary County were up a small amount, comparing that month to October of 2016.

County Commissioner Charles Stimatze reported Tuesday during an update to the Geary Community Hospital Board of Trustees that $205,285 was the amount collected this past October. That was $2,769 above October of 2016. Year-to-date, $1,871,000 have been collected in Geary County, which is about $12,000 above the 2016 year.

Stimatze noted the information was provided to the commission by County Treasurer Kathy Tremont.