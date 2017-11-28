Sheriff: Kansas deputies injured in fight during arrest

SALINE COUNTY — Several Saline County Sheriff’s Deputies were injured attempting to subdue a suspect “with excited delirium,” according to Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander.

Just before 12:30 Monday, deputies were dispatched to Scoular Elevator in the 3300 Block of East Country Club Road after several employees reported that a shirtless man was attempting to steal tools from a construction site behind the elevator.

When confronted by the employees, the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Manuel Zapien, Jr., of Turon, began swinging around a segment of rebar, according to Melander.

Zapien attempted to flee on foot when deputies arrived. Undersheriff Melander said the suspect seemed extremely incoherent, babbling and fell down.

Zapien was also uncooperative, fighting with deputies and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers who were assisting.

Zapien was tased twice during the confrontation but to no avail. Sheriff Melander said that the suspect was suffering from excited delirium and could not feel pain.

It took a combination of five deputies and troopers to hold Zapien down and place him in custody. He was then sedated by paramedics and transported to Salina Regional Health Center, where he was observed until around 8 p.m.

Three deputies, Eric Appel, Robert Little and Chad Flesher, were injured during the confrontation. Appel and Flesher were transported to the hospital and Little was treated and released at the scene.

Zapien was in possession of a pipe that field tested positive for methamphetamine, according to Melander.

Zapien was booked into the Saline County Jail for three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, possession of a narcotic, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal damage to property and additional charges may follow.

He has previous convictions for drugs and aggravated indecent liberties with a victim under the age of 16, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.