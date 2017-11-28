JC Post

State insists Kansas pension fund stable amid concerns

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — State officials in Kansas are insisting that eliminated and delayed payments to a pension fund for teachers and other government workers won’t affect retirees.

Officials with the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System assured retirees’ financial safety to a legislative oversight committee on Monday. The message is part of the retirement system’s annual report to the Legislature about the actuarial value of the pension fund and the estimated difference between its current assets and long-term obligations.

KPERS is a pension system that manages retirement accounts of more than 300,000 members, including state employees. The state eliminated a nearly $100 million payment to the pension fund last year. Lawmakers also delayed a $64 million payment this year.

  • ksumom22

    So, if I have $1,000,000, but instead of putting it into a bank account, even at the dismal rates of 1% or lower, I put the money under my bed for “safe keeping,” at the end of the year, I’ve lost $10,000 in income, not including compounding. So far the State of Kansas has “deferred” payments into KPERs for over 3 decades, which amounts to billions of dollars. (what they’re doing is accepting the employees’ dollars, then deferring paying the matching contribution. So if you put in $100 to your KPERs account, they’re supposed to match that, but instead they’re just writing an IOU. That money doesn’t make the interest that it’s supposed to.)

    Interestingly enough, you always hear about State Lawmakers jilting the KPERs employees (which are the secretaries, janitors, cooks, jailers, etc) but you don’t hear about them messing with the Judges & Lawyers (which I believe is where their retirement fund lies) fund or the KP&F (police & fire). In the end, the state of Kansas is once again balancing the budget on the backs of their least paid and most needy employees,