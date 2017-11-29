Chamber Board Meets in Executive Session

The Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors met in executive session with attorney Keith Henry for about 30 minutes Wednesday.

The executive session was held at the beginning of the Board meeting, and later on there was no status update on the master agreement for the consolidated chamber of commerce. Earlier this year the County Commission voted 2-1 to pull the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau out of the consolidated chamber.

The interim CEO of the Chamber, Mickey Fornaro-Dean was unable to say much about the purpose of the closed door meeting, noting it was attorney-client privelige. “I’m not at liberty to discuss what we discussed at this point, but hopefully at the end of the month we’ll have some information.” JC Post asked how long the issue has been brewing. “it’s been brewing for awhile, but we want to make sure we work through it and we have the right decision for this community, this county and these organizations.

The consolidated chamber also includes the Military Affairs Council, EDC, and Chamber Membership Division in addition to the CVB.