Deputy finds 32-pounds of Colorado pot after I-70 traffic stop

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after an Interstate 70 traffic stop.

Just before 11:30p.m. Tuesday, deputies stopped a 2012 Dodge Durango on Interstate 70 near the Hedville exit, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.

The vehicle was pulled over for driving in the passing lane. The deputy reported smelling a strong odor and conducted a search of the vehicle.

He found 32.2 pounds of packaged marijuana in the back of the Durango. It has an estimated the street value at over $140,000.

Deputies arrested 22-year-old Ryan Cullen, of Aurora, CO. and 43-year-old Maritza Ortega, of Centennial, CO.

Both are facing charges including possession with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and no drug tax stamp.

Cullen was also cited for a left lane violation.