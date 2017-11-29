Police: Search continues for missing Riley Co. inmate

RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities continue to look for an inmate who didn’t return to jail in Riley County Tuesday night.

Joshue Sichler, 21, failed to return while out on work release, according to Public Information Officer Hali Rowland. The police department reported his disappearance early Wednesday. He was being held on a probation violation.

In October authorities in Geary County reported arresting Sichler on a probation violation.

In July, Riley County police arrested Sichler for a probation violation and driving with a suspended license. He was released on $3,250 bond.

In June of 2016, police arrested Sichler for a probation violation; felony possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of depressants, stimulants, hallucinogenics or steroids.