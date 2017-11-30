Heat lamp blamed for $200K damage in rural Kansas fire

SALINE COUNTY — A State Fire Marshal has determined that a heat lamp in a chicken coop caused a fire that heavily damaged two homes in Gypsum Wednesday morning.

Just before 9a.m. Wednesday, first responders were sent to the 100 block of King, in Gypsum, for a reported fire in a shed, according to Saline County Sheriff’s Lt. Scott Anderson.

The fire spread to a home at 117 King, several vehicles, a home at 123 King and another shed before fire crews arrived.

Rural Fire Districts #1, #2 and #5 were dispatched to the scene.

Saline County Fire District #2 Capt. Shane Pearson said that firefighters arrived to heavy smoke coming from both homes. Flames became visible from the attics as they battled the fire.

The fire did over $200,000 in damage before crews were able to get it under control.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said that the home at 117 King, owned by 25-year-old William Winship, lost several cars, a carport, appliances, five chickens, a rooster, a dog, and a shed. The interior and exterior of the back of the home also sustained heavy damage.

Winship was not home at the time of the fire.

The home at 123 King, owned by 53-year-old Gary Olson, was vacant at the time. It also sustained heavy damage to the rear-interior and exterior. A shed in the backyard was also lost.

There were no reported injuries.