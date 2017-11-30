Kansas Auto Racing Museum shares history in Chapman

The Kansas Auto Racing Museum in Chapman was a topic of discussion this week on JC Now.

The museum is home to the first NASCAR trophy. The first NASCAR event was won by Jim Roper of Halstead, Kansas on June 17th, 1949 at Charlotte Speedway.

Museum owner Doug Thompson was on JC Now to talk about how he got into the sport of racing cars.

“The way it started was our dad got killed in an accident when I was six and my mom remarried eventually and we wound up a farm by Junction City,” Thompson said. “My older brother Roger and I, he always had some sort of an old car, and so at the end of working on the farm all day we would get in that old car and we would drive around that section as fast as the old car could go.”

Opened in November of 1999, the museum is located a half mile south of Exit 286 off Interstate 70 in Chapman.