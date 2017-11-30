State Representative Lonnie Clark honored Thursday at Geary Community Hospital

Geary Community Hospital hosted an event Thursday afternoon to formally thank State Representative Lonnie Clark of Junction City for his support of health care issues during the 2017 Kansas legislative session.

During the 2017 legislative session, Clark support health care in Kansas and in the local community. He voted in support of every high-priority health care issue and improvements that were addressed this year. Those legislative issues included KanCare Reform. Medicaid expansion and the reversal of the 2016 medicaid provider cuts.

“He gets the picture to what’s needed in healthcare in this district here in Junction City and Geary Community Hospital, and for that matter in the state of Kansas,” said Geary Community Hospital CEO Dr. Joseph Stratton. “He knows that a healthy hospital and a strong hospital and schools and roads and bridges make a good community and a possitive community. He understands those things and he gets behind us and supports us in many way.”

This event was held in the Martha K. Hoover Women’s Health Center Conference Room at the hospital.