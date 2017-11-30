Two Fort Riley Men Arrested in Connection With Alleged Aggravated Robberies

The Riley County Police Department has reported the arrest of Timothy Escamilla, 21, Fort Riley and Shakeem Bispham,19, Fort Riley, on suspicion of Robbery and Aggravated Robbery. The arrests stemmed from a pair of alleged robberies Wednesday night and early Thursday morning in Manhattan.

The RCPD said one incident occurred in the 2200 block of College Avenue at approximately 1:30 a.m. Thursday where officers listed 21-year old Devin Rand, Manhattan, and Domino’s as the victims when it was reported that two known male suspects took money from the victim which belonged to the business. The total loss in that case was approximately $14.

In the second case in the 800 block of Osage Street in Manhattan at approximately 11:50 p.m. Wednesday officers listed Scott Howard, 23, Manhattan, and Jimmy Johns as the victims when it was reported that two known male suspects punched and kicked the victim and then took money belonging to the business from the victim. The total loss in that case was approximately $15.

Bonds for Escamilla and Bispham were set at $60,000.