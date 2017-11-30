White House: Mike Pompeo may replace Sec. of State Tillerson

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House official says plan being discussed to replace Secretary of State Tillerson with CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

President Donald Trump selected Tillerson, the former Exxon Mobil CEO, back in December, shortly after he was elected.

A native of Wichita Falls, Texas, Tillerson came to Exxon Mobil Corp. as a production engineer straight out of the University of Texas at Austin in 1975 and never left. Groomed for an executive position, Tillerson came up in the rough-and-tumble world of oil production, holding posts in the company’s central United States, Yemen and Russian operations.

The U.S. Senate voted 66-32 to confirm Pompo’s appointment as CIA Director.

The 53-year-old Pompeo was originally elected to serve Kansas fourth congressional district in 2010