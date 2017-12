USD 475 and Eisenhower Elementary School are inviting the community to a ceremony to mark the completion of the Eisenhower New Gym Addition.

The ceremony will take place on Tuesday, December 5 at 10:30 AM at Eisenhower Elementary School located at 1624 St. Mary’s Road in Junction CIty.

Attendees of the event will see the reveal of the new construction and hear from USD 475 speakers who include Dr. Corbin Witt, Superintendent of Schools for USD 475.