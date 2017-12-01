Happy Holiday: Kansas processing plant closing; 80 out of work

RENO COUNTY — CHS announced Friday that they will close their soy processing facility in Hutchinson immediately, eliminating some 80 jobs.

Questions about the future of the facility had been hovering for several weeks, but officially came in an announcement to employees Friday morning.

Annette Degnan, Marketing and Communications Director for CHS confirmed the closing stating that the the facility is one of three that will shut down. Degnan says that over the last 11 months CHS tried to sell the facility and keep the workforce intact but market conditions and other factors left the company without a buyer.

CHS purchased Legacy Foods LLC in 2008 and made major upgrades to the facility. At the time, the company was considered one of the nation’s premier producers of Ultra Soy® (textured soybean-based food products) and TSP® (a textured soy protein) used around the world by manufacturers of human- and pet-food products.

Sources say employees will be paid through the end of the month.