2 jailed for alleged theft of weapons from Kansas gun shop

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspect on felony charges.
On Thursday, a business in the 3000 Block NW Topeka in Topeka reported a felony theft of firearms, according to a media release.
Suspects were described as 2 younger males, a white male and a black male. With the assistance of the business surveillance technology- clear video was obtained of the suspects and the suspect’s vehicle.
Partnering with the ATF (Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms) the investigation led to the identification of the suspects and the vehicle. Topeka Police located the suspect vehicle in the early morning hours Friday.
Four firearms were recovered from the vehicle and individuals, two of the firearms were from the business theft.
Police arrested Javon Williams, 21, on charges of felony theft, felon in possession of a firearm (two charges), felony possession of a firearm and warrants. Also arrested was Zachariah Lake, 22, on charges of felony theft, felony possession of a firearm and warrants. Both are of Topeka.