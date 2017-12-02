2 jailed for alleged theft of weapons from Kansas gun shop

Partnering with the ATF (Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms) the investigation led to the identification of the suspects and the vehicle. Topeka Police located the suspect vehicle in the early morning hours Friday.

Four firearms were recovered from the vehicle and individuals, two of the firearms were from the business theft.

Police arrested Javon Williams, 21, on charges of felony theft, felon in possession of a firearm (two charges), felony possession of a firearm and warrants. Also arrested was Zachariah Lake, 22, on charges of felony theft, felony possession of a firearm and warrants. Both are of Topeka.