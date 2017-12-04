Board of Education to Talk about Land Acquisition for New High School

Discussion of potential properties for a new Junction City High School will be the subject of an executive session tonight for the Geary USD 475 Board of Education.

The monthly board meeting begins at 5 p.m and the executive session is one of the agenda items.

Following the closed-door session there is an agenda item to consider acquisition of land for a new high school. Superintendent Dr. Corbin Witt said earlier Monday indicated he was unsure if the Board would make a final decision on the land acquisition at the meeting. There could be action after the executive session or there could be a special board meeting scheduled on December 11th.

On November 7th voters approved a bond issue to help pay for the new high school. A combination of state aid and federal heavy impact aid received by the school district will pay for the new school. No increase is planned in the local property tax.