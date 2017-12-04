JC Post

Deputies find Illinois man with 9 pounds of marijuana on I-70

Photo courtesy of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges.

Just after midnight Sunday morning, a Saline County Sheriff’s Deputy reported that 23-year-old Delon  Dalton, South Holland, Illinois, was driving in the passing lane on Interstate 70.

The deputy stopped the rented Kia Rio near the Hedville exit, according to Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander

After detecting the odor of marijuana, the deputy called for help. During a search of the car, deputies seized 9.4 pounds of marijuana stored in plastic bags in a duffle bag that was kept in the trunk.
Deputies searched the trunk after finding evidence of marijuana in the driver’s side floorboard, according to Melander.

Name: Dalton, Delon Timothy

Deputies arrested Dalton for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and no drug tax stamp. He was also cited for a left lane violation.

This arrest comes just days after deputies made a similar stop on I-70 that ended deputies seizing over 30 pounds of marijuana.

  • roadglide

    The stupid is strong here, transporting 9lbs of weed in the truck hidden but you got to have weed stashed in the door to smoke while you drive down the road