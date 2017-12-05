Board of Education inches closer to decision on new Junction City High School site

The Geary USD 475 Board of Education has decided to hold a public meeting next Monday, December 11th, to receive input on potential sites for a new Junction City High School. It will begin at 5 p.m. at the Devin Center.

Invited to visit with the board are architect Troy Hertel, engineer Leon Osburn and appraiser Bill Wilson.

Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Corbin Witt stated the Board will discuss the pros and cons of the property that has been looked at, and hopefully make a decision on the final site. “There are four parcels, and they’re going to identify them that night, and go through and talk about them, and then go through and make decision on how they want to move forward.” Each tract is approximately 150 acres in size. All of them are located on the west side of the city.

The Board of Education has also decided to proceed with a construction manager at-risk hiring. That firm will then serve, essentially, as a general contractor to coordinate the project and hire the subcontractors.