Eisenhower New Addition Ceremony

Posted by USD 475 Communications Department

JUNCTION CITY, KAN. – Geary County Schools USD 475 and Eisenhower Elementary School held a grand opening ceremony for a new gymnasium addition to the Eisenhower Elementary School on December 5, 2017, at 10:30 AM. The ceremony and school assembly took place outside of the new construction and started with school buses blocking the view for attendees. Once the busses were moved those in attendance were able to view the exterior of the new gym prior to going inside to hear comments from Dr. Corbin Witt and Principal Susan Kamphaus.

The new addition includes a new lobby and multipurpose safe-room with ADA compliant restrooms, office, and storage space within approximately 8700 square feet. The safe-room is built to withstand wind speed of up to 250 mph (3 gusts). The new addition has an occupancy of 1177 people and came in on time and on budget.

Dr. Witt took time during the ceremony to mention his thanks to those involved in the construction process. Those mentioned included SJCF Architecture, Hutton Construction, the Geary County Schools Board of Education, and the students, staff, and families of Eisenhower Elementary School.