Strong Monday earthquake felt across Kansas

by 1 Comment

NOBLE COUNTY- A strong earthquake centered in Oklahoma shook many areas of Kansas Monday night. The quake at 10:26p.m. measured a magnitude 4.2 and was centered approximately 15 miles north of Perry Oklahoma, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The National Weather Service in Wichita used social media to ask who felt it.

The quake was one of three recorded in Oklahoma on Monday. Officials are still working to determine possible damage.

  • ksumom22

    At what point do we say, “Hey, I think that maybe Mother Earth doesn’t want us to be fracking anymore, why don’t we just stop?”